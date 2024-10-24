Delays increasing on M6 at Lancaster following crash

By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Oct 2024, 12:28 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 12:41 BST
Traffic is building on the M6 at junction 34 following a crash.

Emergency services were at the scene on the northbound carriageway near J34 for Lancaster earlier this morning.

Police said it was a ‘damage’ only collision and no-one was injured.

At 11.40am a traffic report said: “Slow traffic due to earlier accident on M6 Northbound at J34 A683 (Lancaster).”

AA Traffic news also reported: “Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M6 Northbound in Lancashire. Average speed 15 mph.”

