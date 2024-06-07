Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Time is running out to enter the Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024, below is everything you need to know...

Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024 is preparing to enter the next phase of the competition – but there's still time to enter.

When is the deadline?

Artists have until 23:59 on Wednesday June, 12 to submit their entries.

What do you need to do to apply?

Organisers are asking artists of all abilities to submit a piece of artwork depicting their favourite Lancashire view in spring, summer, autumn or winter.

All forms of 2D artwork are accepted (excluding photography and all forms of digital media), including paintings, sketches or collages.

The artworks submitted must be the entrants' own original piece, which has not previously been published or exhibited.

It's really important that entries are created in a landscape format as we will not be able to accept any entries in portrait.

Full eligibility criteria and entry instructions can be found in the terms and conditions.

How is the winner decided?

Once the deadline passes, our judges will pick their favourites from each season to create a shortlist. The shortlisted artworks will then go to an online public vote.

What do you get if you win?

The winning entries will feature in our Lancashire Artist of the Year 2025 calendar, with the proceeds going towards activities for care leavers in Lancashire.

What has the council said?

Julie Bell, head of Cultural Services at Lancashire County Council, said: "We've had some wonderful entries so far and there's still time to enter to be in with the chance of being named Lancashire Artist of the Year for 2024.

"Once our judges have picked their favourite artworks from each season, we'll be putting those through to a public vote.