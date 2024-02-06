Dave waltzes in with dazzling donation for Rosemere

Dave and Tracey with their dancing decs donation for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Software company project manager Dave trimmed the outside of the couple’s home and their front garden with 11,809 festive fairy lights, which danced on and off in sequence to a mix of Christmas songs and pop favourites in a one hour show.

Dave had worked on getting his lights to flash in tune for three years since lockdown 2020and had spent hours taking advice from fellow ELFS – members of the European Lighting Fanatics Society.

Dave said: “It has taken me longer and been more complicated than I imagined. A global computer chip shortage also didn’t help. Finally though, I was ready to unleash the results this Christmas just gone!

Lights flashed on and off in sequence in a dazzling one hour show. Photo: : Rosemere Cancer Foundation

“Neighbours, family, friends and those who had heard about the display and came to see it all seemed to enjoy it, which was great. I had a QR code for online donations. I am very grateful to everyone, who gave so generously.”

Dave continued: “In January 2023, our world was shaken when my beautiful Tracey was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a lumpectomy followed by radiotherapy at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

“Her treatment finished last May and I’m happy beyond words to report that Tracey will be around to disapprove of my Xmas lights addiction, inspired by my mum Anne, who I sadly lost to cancer, for many a year to come. Using the light show to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation was my way of saying thank you for the care and treatment Tracey received.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist radiotherapy and cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

Dave choreographed his lights to dance to a mix of Christmas songs and pop favourites. Photo Rosemere Cancer Foundation