The daughter of a man, who collapsed with a heart attack outside a Burnley store, has thanked the members of the public who went to his aid and ‘saved his life.’

John Jenkinson was at the cash point outside the Spar in Padiham Road last Saturday morning just before 9am when he suffered a heart attack. Pete Wakeford immediately rang 999 and started CPR while taking instructions over the phone from the operator. He then handed over to first aid trained Lisa Hefford who continued CPR until the air ambulance arrived.

Paying tribute to them, John’s daughter Lisa Crowther said: “There is no doubt they saved my dad’s life with their quick thinking action and I really cannot thank them enough.”

Lisa Crowther with her father, John Jenkinson and her daughter Megan. Lisa has thanked the public who came forward to help her dad when he had a heart attack outside the Spar in Padiham Road, Burnley. Lisa has said their actions saved his life

John (71) was flown by North West Air Ambulance to Wythenshawe Hospital where he remains in the critical care unit after undergoing a double heart bypass. Beautician Lisa said: “My dad can’t remember anything about what happened. He has been very poorly but he is continuing to get better every day.

“He has been planning a trip in a helicopter for some time but it kept getting cancelled. We have joked it’s a pity he’s been up in one now but he can’t remember a thing about it.”

Sadly Lisa lost her mum, Susan Jenkinson, in January last year so when police called at her home to break the news about her dad, who is grandfather to Morgan and Megan, she feared the worst at first. She added: “I think my mum must have been watching over dad.”

Lisa has now been in contact with both heroes of the hour. She met Pete while visiting a friend in Burnley and discovered he was the builder doing work on her house. Lisa said: “This was such a bizarre coincidence and I also realised that I knew Pete already as he has done building work for a neighbour of mine too. Once my dad is up to it we want to meet up and thank Pete, Lisa and also her husband who was with her, properly.”