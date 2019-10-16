Daughters of missing Ribbleton woman describe their family's "nightmare" as search enters sixth day

The family of a missing Preston woman have launched an emotional appeal to help find her.

Brenda Wignall, 58, has not been seen since the early hours of Friday, October 11.

Brenda Wignall

She was last seen at her home address on Marl Hill Crescent at 2am but could have left at any point between 2am and 10am.

In a statement her daughters said: “This is very unlike mum to not let anyone know where she is going, especially our dad, who is going out of his mind with worry.

“This is the longest they have been away from each other for 40 years. She is a loving Mum and amazing Nana to her grandchildren who she adores and would do anything for.

“Her husband, daughters, family and friends are worried sick as she is out somewhere with no bag, money or phone.”

Brenda Wignall, missing since October 11

Officers, with the support of teams from Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Mountain Rescue and the Coastguard have been conducting a number of searches since Brenda went missing.

Brenda is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with blonde hair that is styled in a bob. Police had previously issued a description of Brenda’s clothing, however, it is now not known exactly what she was wearing.

Aside from Moor Nook, she has links to Walton-le-Dale, Ashton-on-Ribble and Longridge.

The family statement continues: “Mum’s regular routine during the week is going on the Number 8 Moor Nook bus to work and she is out most of the day around Preston city centre.

“This is now day six and we are living a nightmare every day. It feels like it has been weeks. We are desperate to know if anyone has seen her, or thinks they might have any information, just to give us a little glimmer of hope our mum is safe.

“We have tried everything, checked everywhere and gone down as many routes as we can possibly think of. We just need a little something to help us determine a direction she could have headed.”

Police have made extensive CCTV enquiries and are continuing to appeal for help.

Ch Insp Gary Crowe said: “If you have any footage that potentially shows Brenda, or if you have seen a woman matching her description, we need to hear from you.

“Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could prove crucial to our investigation.

“Furthermore, I would also urge Brenda, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch with us, a friend or relative and let us know she is okay.”

Mrs Wignall’s family added: “The police have been doing all they can as well as family and friends.

“We are pleading to anyone with CCTV around the area to contact the police, as well as urging everyone around the area to check their sheds, outhouse areas, farms or stables.

“We would be so grateful for anything to go on – we just want our mum back.”

If you own CCTV, live in the Moor Nook area and haven’t already been contacted by an officer, please check your footage.

If you have seen Brenda call police immediately on 01772 209702 or 101 and quote log number 652 of the 11th.