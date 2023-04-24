The Channel 5 programme Vanished sees presenter Dan Walker investigating those who've gone missing, searches for new information and seeks answers.

And on Friday 29-year-old Daniel Hives was featured as part of a list of people whose friends and family are desperate for answers.

With his photo on the screen, Dan Walker said: "Daniel Hives went missing from Lancaster two weeks before Christmas.

Daniel Hives was featured on a Channel 5 show on Friday.

"He was last seen at around 9.30pm on December 10 leaving an address close to the River Lune.

"If you know what happened to Daniel, call 101 and give his name."

Daniel's friends and brother Robbie have visited Lancaster on several occasions to raise awareness of their plight and to try to find him - including to mark Daniel's 29th birthday last month.

Last weekend, voluntary underwater team Beneath the Surface searched the River Lune as part of the ongoing hunt.

Daniel, who is from Coventry but has lived in Preston for eight years, hasn't been seen since he left City View, Sidings Close.

A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.

Daniel, who has a young son, was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

He is 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with brown hair.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.