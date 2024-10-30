Blackpool born TV star Dan Whiston has opened another venture in Blackpool alongside fellow Dancing on Ice star Karen Barber and two Fylde Coast business partners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dancing on Ice star Dan Whiston and Karen Barber have started a new sensory, bounce and soft play area at Clip 'n Climb Blackpool | National World Resell

Dan Whiston, Karen Barber, and Anne and Ben Wade have just opened a brand new sensory, bounce and soft play area in Blackpool.

Called ‘Blackpool Thingamajigz Tots’, it is located at Clip ‘n Climb Blackpool on Whitehills Business Park, which Dan, Karen, Anne and Ben also own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest venture is not the first of the quartet’s on the Fylde Coast, as they also own Thingamajigz Poulton - which Dan’s best mate actress Hayley Tamaddon says she loves taking her son to - and multiple Subway stores.

Dan and Karen pose inside the play are with mums and their children | National World Resell

What has been about the new venture?

The group said: “We are so excited to bring a brand-new Jungle Soft play which is dedicated to the development of babies and Toddlers aged 5 years and under”.

What can we expect from Thingamajigz Blackpool?

Following on from the success of the Poulton based Thingamajigz play centre, Dan, Karen, Anne and Ben said they wanted to offer the same fun play area but for the littlest customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thingamajigz Blackpool is then a sensory, bounce and soft play area, with a jungle theme, that is purely dedicated to children under five years old.

As well as hosting general play sessions, you can also visit Thingamajigz Blackpool just for a coffee or you can host your child’s party there.

Thingamajigz Tots is open weekdays 9:30am to 2:00pm during term time only.

You can book now by visiting www.thingamajgztots.co.uk however walk-ins are welcome.