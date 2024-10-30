Dancing On Ice stars Dan Whiston & Karen Barber launch new soft play are at Clip ‘n Climb Blackpool
Dan Whiston, Karen Barber, and Anne and Ben Wade have just opened a brand new sensory, bounce and soft play area in Blackpool.
Called ‘Blackpool Thingamajigz Tots’, it is located at Clip ‘n Climb Blackpool on Whitehills Business Park, which Dan, Karen, Anne and Ben also own.
The latest venture is not the first of the quartet’s on the Fylde Coast, as they also own Thingamajigz Poulton - which Dan’s best mate actress Hayley Tamaddon says she loves taking her son to - and multiple Subway stores.
What has been about the new venture?
The group said: “We are so excited to bring a brand-new Jungle Soft play which is dedicated to the development of babies and Toddlers aged 5 years and under”.
What can we expect from Thingamajigz Blackpool?
Following on from the success of the Poulton based Thingamajigz play centre, Dan, Karen, Anne and Ben said they wanted to offer the same fun play area but for the littlest customers.
Thingamajigz Blackpool is then a sensory, bounce and soft play area, with a jungle theme, that is purely dedicated to children under five years old.
As well as hosting general play sessions, you can also visit Thingamajigz Blackpool just for a coffee or you can host your child’s party there.
Thingamajigz Tots is open weekdays 9:30am to 2:00pm during term time only.
You can book now by visiting www.thingamajgztots.co.uk however walk-ins are welcome.