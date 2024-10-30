Dancing On Ice stars Dan Whiston & Karen Barber launch new soft play are at Clip ‘n Climb Blackpool

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 07:45 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 07:46 BST
Blackpool born TV star Dan Whiston has opened another venture in Blackpool alongside fellow Dancing on Ice star Karen Barber and two Fylde Coast business partners.
Dancing on Ice star Dan Whiston and Karen Barber have started a new sensory, bounce and soft play area at Clip 'n Climb Blackpoolplaceholder image
Dancing on Ice star Dan Whiston and Karen Barber have started a new sensory, bounce and soft play area at Clip 'n Climb Blackpool | National World Resell

Dan Whiston, Karen Barber, and Anne and Ben Wade have just opened a brand new sensory, bounce and soft play area in Blackpool.

Called ‘Blackpool Thingamajigz Tots’, it is located at Clip ‘n Climb Blackpool on Whitehills Business Park, which Dan, Karen, Anne and Ben also own.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest venture is not the first of the quartet’s on the Fylde Coast, as they also own Thingamajigz Poulton - which Dan’s best mate actress Hayley Tamaddon says she loves taking her son to - and multiple Subway stores.

Dan and Karen pose inside the play are with mums and their childrenplaceholder image
Dan and Karen pose inside the play are with mums and their children | National World Resell

What has been about the new venture?

The group said: “We are so excited to bring a brand-new Jungle Soft play which is dedicated to the development of babies and Toddlers aged 5 years and under”.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

What can we expect from Thingamajigz Blackpool?

Following on from the success of the Poulton based Thingamajigz play centre, Dan, Karen, Anne and Ben said they wanted to offer the same fun play area but for the littlest customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thingamajigz Blackpool is then a sensory, bounce and soft play area, with a jungle theme, that is purely dedicated to children under five years old.

As well as hosting general play sessions, you can also visit Thingamajigz Blackpool just for a coffee or you can host your child’s party there.

Thingamajigz Tots is open weekdays 9:30am to 2:00pm during term time only.

You can book now by visiting www.thingamajgztots.co.uk however walk-ins are welcome.

Related topics:BlackpoolDancing on Ice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice