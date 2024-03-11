Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the weekend, soap star Ryan Thomas was crowned winner of ITV's Dancing on Ice, prompting fellow soap star Hayley from Bispham to reflect on her own experiences on the show.

The mum of one, who is best known for her roles as Del Dingle in Emmerdale (2005-2007) and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street (2013-2015), competed in the popular ice skating show back in 2010.

47-year-old Hayley won Dancing on Ice alongside her professional skating partner, Dan Whiston, 47, - another Blackpool local who starred in 10 series of the show.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hayley shared a video of her and Dan's final routine, performed to the Pussycat Doll's hit song 'Jai Ho' alongside a caption sharing her fond memories of the experience.

In the caption, Hayley wrote: "14 years ago..(crikey) I won dancing on ice... 10 years ago exactly to this date… we did this routine again. In the champions of champions series. How lucky was I that I got to perform jai ho twice.

"Thankyou @torvillanddeanofficial @thedanwhiston for all of your belief in me.

"This moment will never get old for me. I still pinch myself to this day I got to do this.. and the fact that wherever I go, people still want talk about this routine with me. Makes me feel so happy🥹 @thedanwhiston I adore you.

"If I could.. I’d skate with you everyday. ❤️ @dancingonice JAI HO! Means.. VICTORY TO THEE."

After winning Dancing on Ice, Hayley and Dan then returned for the show’s ninth series in 2014, which saw many of the previous favourites from the show compete. The pair came runner-up to former X Factor star Ray Quinn and his skating partner.

Aside from her television roles, Hayley has made a name for herself on stage, appearing in a plethora of musicals and pantomimes.

Most recently, she toured the UK playing Miss Hedge in the musical 'Everyboy's Talking about Jamie' which came to Blackpool back in November, as well as performining in a Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime.