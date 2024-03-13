Dance troupe from Padiham Green Primary School crowned winners of Burnley Schools' Dance Festival

The smiles say it all for this amazing little dance troupe who were triumphant at the Burnley Schools’ Dance Festival this week.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Mar 2024, 16:14 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 16:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The dancers, from Padiham Green Primary School, beat off competition from 13 other schools to win a place to compete in the Lancashire County Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool later this year.

Read More
36 lovely photos of Burnley's mums who were celebrated and thanked on Mothering ...

The competition, held at the Life Church, was hosted by the Burnley School Sport Partnership and this year's theme is 'Breaking Boundaries' in recognition that the Paris 2024 Olympics will see dance included for the first time ever. The children are coached by former pupil Jolie Forrest (15) a talented young performer who has just won a place to study performing arts at The Manchester College. Jolie choregraphed the entire set and also mixed her own music and designed the different backdrops for the winning performance.

Headteacher Lisa Tyrer said: “We are delighted. The children have worked so hard and we are all incredibly proud of them.”

Related topics:BlackpoolWinter Gardens