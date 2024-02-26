Dozens of Dalmatians and their owners gathered for a walk to St Annes Pier as part of National Dally Rally Day, which invites Dalmatian owners all over the country to meet up, chare their love for the breed, and raise money for animal charities.
Video and report to follow.
1. Dalmations and their owners meet for an annual Dally Dash on St Annes beach
Dalmations and their owners meet for an annual Dally Dash on St Annes beach Photo: Dan Martino
2. Dalmations and their owners meet for an annual Dally Dash on St Annes beach
Puppy love Photo: Dan Martino
3. Dalmatians and their owners meet for an annual Dally Dash on St Annes beach
Splashing around Photo: Dan Martino
4. Dalmatians and their owners meet for an annual Dally Dash on St Annes beach
Having the time of their life Photo: Dan Martino