Dads get free entry at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this Father’s Day! But be quick...

Is your dad a thrill seeker? Then this Lancashire theme park may be the perfect Father’s Day gift...

Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool is giving away free tickets to anyone wanting to celebrate Father’s Day with some thrills this year.

Over the next two days, guests who book an eTicket online for this Sunday (Father’s Day), can also grab another for no extra cost.

Anyone visiting the resort this Father’s Day can make the most of the offer and give their dad or guardian the chance to drop 235ft on the Big One, get soaked on the World’s Best Water Ride – Valhalla, or experience the same G-force as a Formula One driver on ICON.

What has Pleasure Beach said?

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE said: “To honour all fathers, grandfathers and father-figures alike, we’re inviting guests to come along for free. This is our way of saying thank you to all of the dads, granddads and role models out there.”

How to get the free ticket?

The offer is valid on all adult eTickets bought for Father’s Day (June 16) if they arre purchased before midnight on Tuesday June 11.