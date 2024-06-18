Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Dad and his 17-month-old baby girl died after their car hit a tree at 108mph in a 30mph zone, an inquest heard.

Lancashire Coroner Richard Taylor was told David Beckett was a loving husband to his wife Emily and doting father to his daughter Darcy-Grace.

On Sunday February 4, the 50-year-old had been driving through the Tarleton area, a short distance from where the family lived trying to get his daughter, who was strapped into the back of the car, to sleep.

The inquest heard the journey was one that David, the owner of European Horseboxes Ltd, had made numerous times and he was well accustomed to the car he was driving, a Land Rover Discovery.

As the Land Rover made it onto Hesketh Lane, the car mounted the nearside curb with two wheels before colliding with a Mini Cooper at just over 100 mph at the time of impact.

The two cars were forced in opposite directions and the Land Rover hit a tree between Oaklands Avenue and Kearsley Avenue.

Despite the best efforts of medics both David and Darcy were pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers in tribute to David Beckett and his 17-month-old daughter Darcy at the scene of the fatal crash in Hesketh Lane, Tarleton on Sunday, February 4 | Neil Cross/LEP

During the inquest held at Preston Coroner’s Court, Collision Investigator PC Anthony Gray was called to give evidence and his assessment of the incident.

He said: “Hesketh Lane is a primarily residential area where the speed limit is restricted to 30mph.

“The road was in a good, dry condition that day and we also found there were no defects on the Land Rover Discovery.

“Looking at CCTV footage 20 minutes prior to the crash, David was driving in a normal manner yet at around 440m before the scene, that is when the vehicle was going well over the speed limit and there was no evidence of any braking.”

More floral tributes that were left at the scene of the tragedy the following day. | National World

Also called to give evidence was Senior Investigating Officer of Road Traffic Collisions, Sgt Matt Davies.

He said: “Witnesses had seen David driving that day and said he would wave at them and nothing was unusual about his demeanour.

“He was in communication with his wife, Emily, throughout the trip, checking in with her through voice commanded messages.

“There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol and no illnesses in either David or Darcy.”

The coroner was told the medical cause of death was attributed to a skull fracture for Darcy and a head injury and cardiac rupture for David.

Recording a verdict of death by road collision, Coroner Richard Taylor said: “The amount of family members in attendance at court today showed just how much they were loved.

“Darcy-Grace Beckett and David Beckett died on February 4 after sustaining injuries during a collision on Hesketh Lane in Tarleton.”

Addressing an emotional Emily Beckett in the courtroom, Mr Taylor said: “I’d just like to offer my sincere condolences for your losses.”

The Beckett family shared their heartbreak in a social media post shortly after the tragedy.

In a statement posted on Tarleton Facebook page, they said: "Dear Tarleton, Hesketh Bank and the wider communities, we would sincerely like to thank you for the unwavering support you have provided to our family during this horrendous time.

“We cannot begin to explain how much pain and sadness we feel, but the kindness and love we have been surrounded by is helping to get us through.

"Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light. Love from, The Beckett family."

The grieving Tarleton community have been fundraising for a memorial bench to create a legacy to the pair.

So far the fund has raised £11,682.

The bench and a plaque will be placed next to the Leeds & Liverpool Canal and River Douglas in Henry Alty Way - about half-a-mile from the scene of the crash.

Any remaining money will be donated to two charities close to the families' hearts after the costs of the bench, plaque and fitting are covered.