D-Day for Morecambe's £125m Eden scheme as plans go before city council

Eden Project plans go before the city council today.

The visitor attraction, which would occupy nearly 200,000 sq ft of prime land on Morecambe prom, is expected to attract an average of 760,000 visitors per year and would boost the area’s economy by around £47.3m.

A planning application submitted for the project goes before Lancaster City Council's planning committee this morning, and Eden bosses have said the project is 'shovel ready' if city planners give the go-ahead.

Council officers have recommended the plans be approved.

On Friday, Morecambe Town Council announced its backing for the scheme, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also previously backed the scheme.