A partnership between Preston Grasshoppers Rollers Cycling Club and Broadgate Cycles Store located in Penwortham has seen 35 bikes be recycled over the last 12 months to be donated to local young people who are all supported by social care. Members of the cycle club donate, restore and refurbish the second-hand bikes, helping save them from landfill while also supporting young people to access a vital means of transport and staying active. For the recipients, having access to a cheap form of transport can allow them to keep in touch with members of their extended family or to attend work or college, as well as providing them with a cost-effective way of staying active.

For one young person, a new donated bike is helping her as she transitions to independent living. Megan, who is one of the young people has benefitted from a new bike through the scheme. Her bike was donated by Broadgate Cycles Store following kind contributions to the cost from Preston Grasshoppers Rollers Cycling Club and Harrison Drury Solicitors. The new bike will allow her to reconnect with family and friends as well as staying active and motivated, while also giving her some welcome independence.

From left: John Chesworth (Preston Grasshoppers Rollers), David Butcher (Broadgate Cycles), Megan (bike recipient) and Neil Ashton (Preston Grasshoppers Rollers)

Neil Ashton, from Preston Grasshoppers Rollers said: “We work with Lancashire County Council to identify deserving recipients who do not have the means to purchase bikes themselves. The transition from being a looked after child to living independently can be challenging and costly but providing these bikes can help these young people have the best start, providing a cheap means of transport as well as a way of improving their physical and mental wellbeing.”

David Butcher, from Broadgate Cycles, added: “Cycling is a great way to help young people live independently in a way that won’t break the bank. I hope these bikes open up the world to these young people and Megan, so that they can stay in touch with family, and make their first footsteps in the world of work.”

