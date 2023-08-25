The drama, which has already been performed in some areas of the county by Preston-based Certain Curtain Theatre Company, has been hailed by campainer Penny Clough, whose daughter Jane died at the hands of an ex-partner in 2010.

Penny said: “Awesome, just awesome! All people in services dealing with victims of domestic abuse need to see this including police, CPS and judges!”

What’s Lady in Red all about?

A scene from the Lady in Red drama production

Claire Moore, director of the Certain Curtain Theatre Company said: “Lady In Red is the definitive coercive control drama – it explores one woman’s attempts to leave an abusive relationship and the barriers she faces. It also has an after-show discussion to further explore the issues and put people in touch with local support services.”

Why is it unique?

Claire is now crowdfunding to provide free live performances across Lancashire and also to film the play for digital screenings with British Sign Language interpretation for all Lancashire residents.

John and Penny Clough with their daughter, Jane, centre, before her death at the hands of her abusive ex

She said: “Domestic abuse is a very real issue for our communities and our work, using dynamic original theatre, not only raises awareness of the issues but also of the support available. Women with disabilities are twice as likely than non disabled women to experience domestic abuse and this is the first step in making this play more accessible.”

What help do they need?

So far nearly 60 per cent of the money needed has been found, but just over £20,000 is still needed.

To donate, click here. Donations can start at as little as £2.

What is Jane Clough’s story?

Jane Clough was a nurse in the accident and emergency department at Blackpool Victoria who in December 2009, after suffering torment, domestic violence and abuse at the hands or her ex boyfriend Jonathan Vass, took a brave step by reporting the incidents to the police.

Vass appeared in court charged with nine counts of rape, one of sexual assault and three counts of common assault, some of which had taken place when Jane was heavily pregnant, others while the new baby lay next to her mother in the cot close to the bed.

Vass was freed on bail but Jane was in so much fear she moved back in with her parents for protection.

Eventually she returned to work following maternity leave but in July 2010, Vass waited for her outside her workplace and then viciously attacked her, stabbing her more than 70 times.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in jail in October 2010.

At his trial, the court heard how he lay in wait for her and murdered her to prevent her giving evidence against him.

Jane’s parents John and Penny, both now MBEs for their work, campaigned for the Crown Prosecution Service to be able to appeal against the bailing of defendants.