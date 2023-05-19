A bold statement if ever there was one, the Post decided to put Critchley's Farm at Chorley Market through a “better than KFC” taste test and were shocked by the results.

The food stall has become an internet sensation following positive reviews of their chicken and chips combo over the past two weeks. With customers travelling far and wide to sample the chicken strips, chips, coleslaw and gravy combo. Some of the comments were “These are so much nicer than KFC”, “It’s a 10/10 from me”, while another added “We jumped on the bandwagon and tried Critchley's at the market... wow... it was absolutely delicious. Definitely worth a trip into Chorley for”.

Upon arrival at the stall, we were greeted by a smiling owner Dave Critchley, 56, – a trained chef for over 21 years who has travelled the world and now has merged his love of food and cooking together. “Are you are vegetarian?” I am asked, to which the answer is no. I am then promptly handed a coated chicken strip to sample which tastes melt in your mouth divine and juicy. Before I have a chance to ask for another, I am asked what I think it tasted like – “KFC strips” was my no brainer answer. I am then handed a bell to ring if I liked the taste – queue the shoppers turning round to tune into my questionable bell ringing skills.

Dave Critchley at Critchley's Farm at Chorley Market has become an internet sensation following positive online reviews of his CFC chicken strips

“I always let customers try before they buy and if they like the taste then they can ring the bell”, Dave informs me. He adds: “I have had to employ an extra full time member of staff to help with the increased trade as it has snowballed from all the reviews.”

Aptly named CFC which stands for Critchley’s Farm Chicken, all food is cooked fresh and prepared daily. The popular Works Box which consists of boneless chicken strips marinated in a secret sauce, homemade coleslaw and salt and pepper chips and a chicken gravy is priced at a bargain of £5.50. Although we only had time to try a chicken strip before the lunch time rush this, coupled with the atmosphere, service with a smile and the ringing of the bell merit a 5/5 rating. If you were asked to wear a blindfold and do a taste test between the two places, you would be hard pressed to know which is which. Come and ring the bell for yourself and decide if there’s a new Colonel in town!

