He is renowned for his community work in the city and helping turn around the lives of young people who are troubled.

But now his fame has spread. For Taz, full name Mohammed Tahir Ali, has been recognised in the Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours for his outstanding contribution to the local community – especially during the time of Covid.

The founder of Preston Community Hub has been awarded the BEM (British Empire Medal) for “services to the community in Preston during Covid-19”.

Taz Ali of Preston Community Hub celebrates being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) Photo: Neil Cross

He said: “ I’m honoured. I’m a bit shocked, but it’s nice to be recognised ... I’m humbled.”

The 42 year old Prestonian said his award was not just a personal honour, adding: “We didn’t do it to be recognised. We do it because we care about the community and where we live.”

The born and bred Prestonian attended Ribbleton Hall High school and Runshaw College before a career in banking services, culminating in a role as assistant relationship manager in commerical banking for the north west.

His citation noted he had worked some 50 hours a week, alongside his full time work role, organising and volunteering to make the hub a success. The hub organised the collection and delivery of meals and food parcels to those needing support in the pandemic.

His citation noted that in particular the area served by the hub has “a high population of people from ethnic minority backgrounds who weredisproportionately affected by the pandemic”.

Recognising that the community was facing what he calls “unprecedented times” Taz moved swiftly to ensure support and additional help services were available.

He worked with local schools and community groups, including St Matthews Primary School, Fishwick Primary School, Sahara Women’s Centre and Farringdon Park Community Centre, providing the food parcels to the community.In total the parcel scheme supported more than 240 families per week, providing a total of 1,440 food parcels and more than 7200meals to families.

Father of four Taz said: “I’m going to celebrate with a nice cup of coffee. We’re organising a Preston Community hub street party at the Samuel Street centre and that will be a nice celebration with the community. All I’ve done is I’ve been a force...it’s the community that's achieved it.”

Taz stressed particular praise was due fo : “the resilience shown by the community and businesses around the Fishwick and St Matthew’s areas in unprecendented times.”

He has just taken redundancy from his bank role and says he hopes in the future to look at working with other bigger community projects too.

Taz was also praised for his wider community work. The citation noted: “He regularly engages with young people who are known to be participating in anti-social behaviour and instead encourages them and provides them with volunteering opportunities within the local community. He works with vulnerable young people and local residents by helping them gain formal qualifications and training, which is of huge benefit to the area. .”