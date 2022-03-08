Couple walk 100km in a month with their three young children to raise cash for Rosemere

The couple from Forton was determined to complete the challenge with baby twins Evelyn and George and their big sis Sophia, who was two at the time, to

celebrate being the family they had become and to give back for the treatment Matt had received at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which had made it all

possible.

Fran and Matt Rowat with their young children

Last year, Matt, a mortgage advisor, marked the fifth anniversary of his diagnosis of testicular cancer. His treatment involved surgery and radiotherapy at Rosemere.

His doctor wife Fran, who is currently completing her GP training at Garstang Medical Practice and who also works at the Lancashire SAFE Centre at the

Royal Preston Hospital, which looks after male and female victims of rape and sexual assault, said: “Matt’s care was second to none. From seeing the GP to having a scan the same day, being referred, seeing the consultant, being diagnosed with cancer and having his operation was a total of 12 days.

Fran on one of the walks

“Working for the NHS, I know the workload and stress people face each day.

We are so grateful to each and every individual who cared for Matt. Every link in the chain went above and beyond, which is why we wanted to show our

appreciation by making this donation.

"We also want other people affected by testicular cancer to see that you can still have your healthy, happy family if that is what you want.”

Fran and Matt plus a pram, carrier and/or slings for their little ones mixed local walks with longer treks on a break in the Scottish Highlands. Fran added: “A

100km may not seem a lot for those who know Matt but for those who know me and my athleticism and who have seen our current situation where getting

out of the house is a goal in itself, it was no mean feat and on some days, felt like a marathon! We are very grateful to everyone who sponsored us in