County council offices in Ormskirk to go up for auction with £1.5m guide price
The modern, three storey, 16,500 sq ft Lancashire Place building, which has a 23-space car park and stands on a half-acre site, will feature in the February sale held online by auction house Pugh. It has been given a guide price of £1.5m.
The local authority announced in October that staff previously based in its Ormskirk office would be relocated to offices in Skelmersdale and Preston, with the Lancashire Place property declared surplus to the county council’s operational requirements.
Edward Feather from Pugh said: “The former council’s building is well located in Ormskirk, being next to the railway station, close to the university campus, the thriving town centre and the hospital. Not surprisingly we are already seeing high levels of interest for a well-appointed office building in this affluent town where the university has had such a positive impact on the local economy.”
Next month’s Pugh auction, which includes the former Lancashire County Council offices in Ormskirk, has new lots added daily and will be held on February 28 at www.pugh-auctions.com.