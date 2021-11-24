Could this be aliens looking down on a Leyland man from their UFO?

The strange shape hovering over homes

Stephen Jones was letting the dogs out on Monday evening when he saw a strange and inexplicable sight in the sky.

The 28-year-old father of one, who lives in Leyland, had his weird vision of the saucer-shaped object in the town shortly after 8pm.

He shouted for his girlfriend but she didn't come, and while he didn't have the presence of mind to film the odd goings-on, he did take several pictures from the back of his Redwood Avenue house in the sunroom.

A closer view of the UFO

Stephen said: "I thought it was very odd. Luckily I had my mobile phone on me for the camera other wise it wouldn't have been believable.

"It was a complete suprise as I was letting my two dogs out in the garden when I first saw it.

"It was visible for at least five minutes then I went back in the house as I could hear my baby crying.

"When I looked again after 30 minutes it was gone.

"I am going to be looking again tonight in my free time.