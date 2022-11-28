News you can trust since 1886
Cottam family's annual Christmas lights display raises over £123,000 for charity

Mark Tipping, his wife Nicola and their children Sam, Joe, and Isaac switched on the lights at their Cottam home yesterday evening (November 27) which marked the 11th consecutive year of the event, with thousands turning up on opening night.

By Emma Downey
2 hours ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 3:52pm

Money raised on the night will be split between four charities – Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Derian House Children’s Hospice, Preston Headway and the Jordan Grant 18 Memorial Fund (CRY – Cardiac Risk in the Young). Mark Tipping said: “Over the last 10 years we have raised over £123,000 for the charities and I think it will be a lot more after this one. The reaction to the crowd has been brilliant. It has took us about four weeks to put up. It is a lot of work, but it is worth it in the end.”

Here are 24 pictures of the spectacular display.

1. Tipping family Christmas lights switch on

The snowman and a couple of friends

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Tipping family Christmas lights switch on

Children at the Christmas lights switch on

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Tipping family Christmas lights switch on

The Tipping family's annual Christmas lights have been switched on at their Cottam home

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Tipping family Christmas lights switch on

A winter wonderland

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

