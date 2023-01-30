From next week (February 6) until Sunday, April 30, the 684 bus service will be rerouted and retimed as part of the ongoing works to build the new Preston Western Disributor Road (PWDR) which will connect Preston and southern Flyde to the M55. Work on the Cottam/Link Road is now ready for the final stage which means a section of Lea Road will close permanently from Lea Endowed School to the roundabout at Cottam Way. During the final stage the PWDR team will begin to work to join Cottam Link Road and the new roundabout. Pedestrian access will be available during the closure. Currently being built and scheduled to open in early 2023, this £207m road scheme will link the A583 Blackpool Road and Riversway with the M55. It will be a 2.5 mile long dual carriageway with national speed limit (70mph) and a shared cycleway and footway.

The letter from Lancashire County Council's transportation officer Andrew Glover advised passengers to be at their stop five minutes before the bus is due and signal clearly to the driver by putting their hand out. It also informed that the revised route would start at 8.10am from Ashton Pedders Lane, via Lea Aldfield Avenue, Lea Endowed School stopping off at Lea Town Smith Arms Carpark. Returning would be via the outward route from St Mary's at 3.10pm and finishing off at Ashton Pedders Lane for 3.53pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cottam Link Road forms a 0.4 mile long single carriageway road linking to the Preston Western Distributor Road. The new road also avoids the loss of existing properties and removes passing traffic from the junction and immediate vicinity of Lea Endowed CE Primary School at Sidgreaves Lane and Lea Lane

Why are these roads being built?

To reduce congestion on parts of the road network, help people to get around, and open up new opportunities for workers and businesses. It will also improve access to the west side of Preston where new homes are being built to accommodate the growing workforce in the city.

A Lancashire County Council spokesperson said: The roads are due for completion in early 2023. As with any construction project of this scale, this timetable may vary due to weather conditions and other factors. Work is progressing well on the new roads. There will be some disruption caused by construction work, which we're working hard to keep to a minimum."

For more information CLICK HERE.