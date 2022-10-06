Cost of living crisis: How you can help support scheme teaching people how to cook in eating or heating crisis

The Larder in Lancaster Road will be running a Creative Community Kitchen, showing people how to cook over the course of six months.

Read about the scheme in depth here

"We know that many low-income families will have to make the choice between heating and eating this winter", said Kay Johnson, Larder founder and driving force behind the Community Kitchen.

Kay Johnson from The Larder

"We are responding to what people are telling us and we have to do it now, there is an urgency to begin before winter."

To run the courses, The Larder needs a total of £30,000, but is wiling to begin on October 25 even if they only have some of what is needed.

How to help

Kay is inviting people to buy a meal prepared in the workshop by Food Champions and their students.

One meal would be £3.50, five meals is 17.50 and 10 meals is £35.