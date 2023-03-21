Cost-of-living crisis documentary: How Depher CIC, Healthier Heroes, and St Catherine's CE Church are helping Lancashire's poorest survive
More Lancashire people have fallen into the quicksand of poverty – with the most vulnerable sinking the deepest.
With food and energy prices soaring and wages remaining stagnant, a new kind of poor has emerged in the county, according to voluntary groups.
We speak to three community heroes working on the front lines - Depher, St Catherine's CE Church, and Healthier Heroes - about their fight against the cost of living crisis and how hard life is for those in need.
With charities struggling to keep the lights on, we ask how much the mission to help the poor should fall on the voluntary sector.