With food and energy prices soaring and wages remaining stagnant, a new kind of poor has emerged in the county, according to voluntary groups.

We speak to three community heroes working on the front lines - Depher, St Catherine's CE Church, and Healthier Heroes - about their fight against the cost of living crisis and how hard life is for those in need.

With charities struggling to keep the lights on, we ask how much the mission to help the poor should fall on the voluntary sector.

James Anderson, owner of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Helen Beech, co-ordinator of St Catherine's Community Centre, which helps people dealing with homelessness, food poverty and social isolation. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard