The church is just one of many across the county offering help as food and energy prices make it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. It is offering a raft of services which church leaders hope will provide both short and long-term support to those struggling.

What help is available at St Laurence’s Church in Chorley?

And from Tuesday to Friday, between 11am and 2pm, hot meals and drinks are available to anyone living alone and in need of support. The church will also provide people with a free haircut; a lending library and book swap; a free clothes rail; free newspapers; weekly speakers; debt advice; arts and crafts and rag rugging/build a blanket sessions.

St Laurence's Church in Chorley is offering support to people during the costs of living crisis. People living alone and in need of support will be able to get warm meals and support from specialise debt advisors

St Laurence's also has a Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre on site, a Debt Centre manager and team of befrienders available to support people in the Chorley area who are struggling with the burden of debt. Their specialist advice and support is available for free, confidential and available not only to people who attend church, but anyone at all in the community. The helpline number for people who would like to book an appointment and start tackling their debt issue is 0800 328 0006. They also provide a drop-in service on a Wednesday between 1-2pm inside St Laurence's Church.

What does the church’s vicar say about the scheme?

Parish Priest Fr Neil Kelley said: “Winter is always a tough time for those on fixed incomes or little cash to spare, and this year it is going to be even more of a challenge as people struggle to make ends meet and pay for the basics. We hope to provide people with a safe and warm space to spend time in, with volunteers to offer the hand of friendship. We hope that by offering food, friendship and a warm environment it will help people struggle a little less than they otherwise might do. The Church of England has always held to the proud tradition of being a church for all its parish, not just members of its congregation and we hope that all those locally who may be struggling will be able to come along for support and friendship.”

Fr Neil Kelley of St Laurence's Church, Chorley