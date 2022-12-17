Lancashire County Council is developing a network of warm, safe and welcoming spaces that will provide residents with somewhere to keep warm, access information and advice or spend time with others. In November, the council launched a new small grants scheme to allow organisations in Voluntary, Community, Faith and Social Enterprise (VCFSE) sector, as well as parish and town councils, to create or improve their warm space offer in their local community. Grants of up to £500 are available through a simple application process.

How many warm spaces are there in Lancashire?

In the first month of the grant process, the council received 59 applications – with multiple applications made across all 12 districts – requesting a total of £27,457.74. All the applications have been reviewed and approved by a panel, with payments now in the process of being distributed. Following on from the launch of the grants scheme, the council launched a new online directory where people can search for warm spaces across Lancashire.

Art Cafe in Preston have launched a new warm spaces initiative and have fed 280 people in 10 days. Pictured is its founder Phil Parkinson

How does a community organisation create a warm space in Lancashire?

Those organisations wishing to offer a warm space are asked to sign up to the Lancashire Warm Spaces Charter – a set of seven core principles is intended to help local people know what to expect when they enter a Lancashire Warm Space and what those providing spaces expect in return. To date, 76 applications requesting registration to the Lancashire Warm Spaces directory have been approved. This is in addition to the county council's entire library network, which have been designated as warm and welcome spaces where people can find a warm drink, a space to sit, free computers and Wi-Fi, charging points for digital equipment, events and activities and help from staff to find further information about what support is available.

What else is Lancashire Council doing to ease the cost of living crisis?

Coun Michael Green, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "When we first started to take action to protect residents from the rising cost of living, we said that it was vital that partners across Lancashire continue to work together. We know that the scale of this task is huge and one that we cannot do alone. Once again, the Voluntary, Community, Faith and Social Enterprise (VCFSE) sector, as well as our district councils, have stepped up to offer assistance.

County council chiefs say they have received 76 applications from organisations wishing to set up warm spaces