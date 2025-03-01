A 37-year-old found dead at home most likely died from epilepsy, brought on by a traumatic brain injury sustained in a fight in 2020, said the Lancashire coroner.

Andrius Kadzevicius died at an address in Wren Street, Nelson on October 5, 2022.

An inquest into his death was held at the Coroner’s Court in Preston on February 10, where it was found his death was caused by epilepsy.

Andrius Kadzevicius, 35, was found unresponsive with an unexplained head injury in Nelson in March 2020 | Lancashire Police

The coroner said Mr Kadzevicius had previously suffered bleeding within his brain in 2017, of an unknown cause. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury in March 2020 after he was punched during an altercation with another man.

Paramedics found Andrius unresponsive and in a critical condition after they were called to a home in Crawford Street, Nelson at around 7.50pm.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment, but was later transferred to Royal Preston Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

He survived but later struggled with high blood pressure and suffered a number of small strokes.

“The combination of these factors had caused him to develop epilepsy, which is more likely than not to have caused his death,” the coroner concluded.

However, the precise impact of each of these factors could not be determined.