News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
3 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
4 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
4 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
7 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Coroner rules Preston man Anthony Mercer died from sepsis

Preston man died after bedsore led to sepsis

By Vanessa Sims
Published 1st May 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 14:20 BST

A man who suffered a brain injury at birth died after an open fracture under a bed sore caused a bone to become infected.

Anthony Paul Mercer died on September 29, 2022 at the Royal Preston Hospital. An inquest on April 24, revealed he had suffered a brain injury at birth and had been bed bound throughout his life which had significantly weakened his bones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Nicola Bulley latest: police and Lancashire coroner issue updated joint statemen...
Preston Coroner's Court.Preston Coroner's Court.
Preston Coroner's Court.
Most Popular

During April 2022 pressure sores had developed, the coroner was told. In September 2022, Mr Mercer was admitted to hospital for other issues when it became apparent that he had an open fracture beneath a pressure sore.

The coroner concluded Mr Mercer's bone had become infected which subsequently turned to sepsis and caused his death. The inquest was overseen by Lancashire's head coroner Dr James R H Adeley.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire