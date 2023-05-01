A man who suffered a brain injury at birth died after an open fracture under a bed sore caused a bone to become infected.

Anthony Paul Mercer died on September 29, 2022 at the Royal Preston Hospital. An inquest on April 24, revealed he had suffered a brain injury at birth and had been bed bound throughout his life which had significantly weakened his bones.

Preston Coroner's Court.

During April 2022 pressure sores had developed, the coroner was told. In September 2022, Mr Mercer was admitted to hospital for other issues when it became apparent that he had an open fracture beneath a pressure sore.