Orlana Mary Teresa Goodchild was found in the bedroom of her home on Illingworth Road, Ribbleton, on February 18 this year.

Area coroner Chris Long read out medical and police reports at the inquest at the Coroner’s Court in Fulwood.

He detailed how Orlana was found by her husband Frederick. She had retired to bed early leaving her children and husband downstairs.

Preston Coroner's Court, Faraday Court, Fulwood

The coroner noted the family had been having a sleepover and stayed downstairs watching movies and eating snacks.

Orlana was later discovered by her husband behind the bedroom door and artificial resuscitation was attempted. Paramedics attended and confirmed Orlana had died.

The court was told death was due to asphyxiation by hanging. There was no suicide note.

Orlana had been referred to mental health services provided by the NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Foundation Trust last November. The Trust said there had been an assessment but following attempts to contact Orlana she had been discharged from the service.

Toxicology reports indicated Alana had sufficient alcohol in her system to have been intoxicated and had taken antidepressant medication at therapeutic levels, but neither substance had caused her death.

Mr Long read out details from a statement by Orlana’s husband detailing that Orlana had had some difficulties in childhood which perhaps caused some issues with personal relationships and contributed to her depression. She had previously self harmed and had threatened suicide, most recently some four or five weeks before her death. But he stressed there had been “nothing out of the ordinary” on the night she died.

A statement from her GP said Orlana’s records included reference to stress and some reference to historical self harm and past issues with mood.

The coroner concluded Orlana’s actions indicated she intended to take her life and death was by suicide.

Helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues help is available.

Samaritans: A 24 hour a day free service. See Samaritans.org or call 116 123 or email [email protected] (emails responded to within 24 hours)

PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide: HopelineUK helpline 9am to midnight daily on 0800 068 4141 email [email protected] (emails responded to within 24 hours) or see papyrus-uk.org

or see here

Childline: Call 0800 1111. Calls are free or see childline.org.uk