Coronation Street and Hollyoaks stars back Rosemere Cancer Foundation at Chorley FC

TV All Stars beat Rosemere Legends in a charity football match 7-2.

More than 400 spectators turned up to watch the charity football match on Sunday at Victory Park in Chorley to raise funds for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and the Len Johnrose Trust.TV stars and ex-pros such as Tyrone and Kurt from Corrie, Hollyoaks actors and Colin Hendry, BrettOrmerod and Kevin Gallagher were in attendance.

Stephen Lowe from BBC Radio Lancashire was the match commentator with Steve Royle and Stan Boardman. Players were cheered on to the pitch by JSK Dance, who also performed routines to entertain spectators in the stands.

Though a fundraising total has still to be finalised, Dan Hill, Chief Officer of Rosemere, said: "I would like to thank everyone involved in the match - the organisers, sponsors, players, officials, stewards, special guests and spectators - for making it a great afternoon of family entertainment. It couldn't have gone any better as even the weather was on side."

Good ball control

Going for it

Hollyoaks Sid and Romeo aka Billy Price and Owen Warner

Action from the football match

