Last Saturday mum of two Melinda Schriffert, 37, braved the Velocity 2 Zipline which reaches speeds of over 100mph to fundraise for Lymphoma Action charity.

Melinda was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2019.

"In 2017, I was doing lots of running and weight lifting, I was really fit. I was also working in a local bakery doing a lot of lifting and heavy physical jobs."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Melissa zip-lining through the air?

In March 2019 she started experiencing a sore shoulder, but placed it as a pulled muscle from weight lifting.

"I went to the GP who also thought the same, but with time the pain got worse. In September 2019 following an MRI scan they found something on my spine, I had emergency spinal surgery."

Three weeks later Melinda found out she had diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma - a cancer of the lymphatic system.

"A few days after this I saw a consultant and had a PET scan, the results showed the lymphoma was in both lungs, on my chest, on my spine, around my heart and in my groin, they said I had stage 4.

Melinda Schriffert from Coppull getting ready to zip line to celebrate being in remission for two years

"A week after, I started my chemo.

"My last treatment was on the 3 March 2020. When they said I could go home I started to cry, I was so happy! I was ready to grow my hair back, it was a long seven months of being bald."

On April 23, 2020 she had a PET scan which showed complete remission.

"I cried all day with happiness, but it was hard too as it was the start of the pandemic and I couldn’t hug my mum."

Melinda has so far raised £600 for Lymphoma Action

"When I was first told I was getting discharged I became very nervous. But the more they talked about it and how much it would help my mental health and explained that I would still be under "close contact” I became a lot more relaxed.

"Usually when I get close to my check-up appointments I always start to imagine symptoms. You live in fear for three weeks, or until you see your consultant, but now I can have a break from that."

Explaining why she decided to to the zipline challenge, she added: "I have never done anything like this before. I saw it on Facebook and I thought this will be an amazing challenge, something unusual and a really memorable experience too.

“After my diagnosis I found the Lymphoma Action closed Facebook Support Group which was a godsend to me.”

She is now a lymphoma action online support group facilitator and describe the charity and its supporters like a “second family”.

"After I had chemo I decided that I will take any chances that I am given in life and make them happen. The next thing I am planning for next year is skydiving."

Every 27 minutes a person is diagnosed with lymphoma – the most common cancer in teenagers and young adults.

Symptoms include a lump in the neck, armpit or groin, feeling worn-out for no reason, unexplained weight loss, excessive sweating at night, constant itching for no reason.

For more information on Lymphoma Action CLICK HERE.