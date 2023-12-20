News you can trust since 1886
Coppull Snowman Festival 2023: 9 pictures as Sir Lindsay Hoyle pays them a visit

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP recently visited Coppull free Snowman’s Festival and was impressed by many of the dazzling creations.
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Dec 2023, 15:36 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 15:59 GMT

The creations went on display in Coppull on Friday, November 24, Saturday and Sunday, with people able to visit them by following an interactive map.

People can decorate their window with a snowman, create a great big outdoor display, inflate one, draw one or put one in their garden.

Sir Lindsay said: “Great visit to Coppull’s Snowman Festival - they might not all have melted yet so it would be well worth a trip out to check.

"Well done to all involved, fantastic work!”

Take a look at some of the creations.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle at the Coppull Snowman Festival

Sir Lindsay Hoyle at the Coppull Snowman Festival Photo: UGC

A knitted snowman

A knitted snowman Photo: UGC

Sir Lindsay with a real life snow person

Sir Lindsay with a real life snow person Photo: UGC

He's behind you!

He's behind you! Photo: UGC

