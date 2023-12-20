Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP recently visited Coppull free Snowman’s Festival and was impressed by many of the dazzling creations.

The creations went on display in Coppull on Friday, November 24, Saturday and Sunday, with people able to visit them by following an interactive map.

People can decorate their window with a snowman, create a great big outdoor display, inflate one, draw one or put one in their garden.

Sir Lindsay said: “Great visit to Coppull’s Snowman Festival - they might not all have melted yet so it would be well worth a trip out to check.

"Well done to all involved, fantastic work!”

Take a look at some of the creations.

1 . Coppull Snowman Festival 2023 Sir Lindsay Hoyle at the Coppull Snowman Festival Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Coppull Snowman Festival 2023 A knitted snowman Photo: UGC Photo Sales