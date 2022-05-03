Sixteen children took part in the competition organised by the Chorley Schools Sports Partnership at Chorley Town Hall.

Showcasing their skills with a mix of theatre, contemporary and street dance with backdrop tunes including The Greatest Showman, they competed against local schools from in and around the Chorley area.

Deputy Headteacher Lindsey Parkinson said: "We won first place which now takes us on to the Lancashire finals in May at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coppull Primary School and Nursery pupils who won a recent dance competition organised by Chorley Schools Sports Partnership at Chorley Town Hall

"We then entered a second competition called The Great Big Dance Off which was entered by schools from all over the North West region in which we came second and qualified for the national finals which will see the team travelling to Chelmsford in July."

She added: "We are so proud of what the children have achieved and we look forward to seeing how we get on in the next stage."

Sir Lindsay Hoyle also performed the official opening ceremony of the school's new building recently.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle officially opening the school's new building recently

"It was a fantastic opportunity for the children to meet the Speaker of the House of Commons and to learn about his role in parliament and the work he does for the people of Chorley."