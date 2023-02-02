Nicola Wildman of Wild Paws has submitted plans to change Gables Farm Livery Stables in Lindle Lane, Hutton, into the dog training facility, with six floodlights to the outdoor area.

The plans have attracted 454 responses – objecting and in support – and now the application will be heard by members of South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee – who have been recommended to approve them by officers.

What’s the story?

The former livery yard in Lindle Lane, Hutton. Photo: Google

The complex, which sits on green belt land, was last used as a 40-horse livery yard by Myerscough College.

Other than six proposed floodlights – with a 1.55-watt output on 5m poles facing into the courtyard – and internal works to buildings there would be no external physical change to the site.

Hours

The applicant has agreed to some flexibility of working hours, and as such a reduced schedule of 8am - 9pm (visitors and dogs)/ 9.30pm (staff) on Monday to Friday and, 9am to 6pm/6.30pm on Saturdays and 10am to 5.30pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The area in question, off Lindle Lane. Image taken from official SRBC planning documents.

There are no kennelling facilities available, and client’s dogs would not be onsite outside of business hours.

How many dogs?

Based on information provided to them, officers have worked out that up to 120 dogs per day could attend the site for classes, working with three members of staff.

Surrounding fields would be used during daylight hours to warm up and cool down dogs before and after classesk, and when daylight is not available the existing concrete area to the rear can be utilised if the proposed floodlights are granted up to 10pm.

All dogs would be on a lead unless in one of the enclosed areas and owners would always be with their dogs.

Venue hire would be available to approved individuals of a professional standard of dog training

What do people say?

In total, 210 respondents have opposed the scheme with one offering neural comments - four of whom are distant to the site.

Concerns include noise from dogs using adjacent fields late at night, extended opening hours being unacceptable and giving little respite to residents, light pollution from flood lights until 10pm, claims the buildings are not purpose built or sound-proofed, inadequate parking and increased traffic on Lindle Lane.

There were 239 respondents in support the scheme – 150 of whom are distant to the site.

They highlight benefits to mental and general health, claim there would be less disturbance in a rural setting than in an urban area, that residents are “used to it” (noise) from the police dog facility nearby, there are good transport links to site, a “world class”, safe and secure facility on the doorstep should be welcomed and that it is an existing brownfield site.

Official responses

A Noise Impact Assessment has been provided and is considered acceptable by the council’s Environmental Health department.

LCC Highways are also satisfied on highways safety and capacity grounds that the proposal is acceptable.

Officers’ conclusion