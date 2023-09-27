News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists
Man dies after BMW crash which closed A6
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link

Controls dogs in public spaces are to be renewed in Ribble Valley meaning these 6 things for dog owners

Controls on dogs in public spaces are to be renewed in Ribble Valley as the public spaces protection order makes it an offence for dog owners to do these six things.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:34 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ribble Valley Borough Council introduced a public spaces protection order, or PSPO, in 2017 to tackle the scourge of dog poop in public and make the borough cleaner, safer and healthier.

The three-year order was renewed in 2020 after public backing and the majority of respondents in a consultation have now asked for it to be extended again.

The PSPO makes it an offence to:

Members of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s health and housing committee heard that the PSPO had helped to reduce dog-fouling from 125 to 68 complaints a year. Photo: Kelvin StuttardMembers of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s health and housing committee heard that the PSPO had helped to reduce dog-fouling from 125 to 68 complaints a year. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Members of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s health and housing committee heard that the PSPO had helped to reduce dog-fouling from 125 to 68 complaints a year. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular

● Fail to pick up your dog poop in a public place

● Not be in possession of pet poop bags

● Let your dog off its lead in Clitheroe Cemetery

● Allow your dog to enter a playground or sports pitch

● Refuse to put your dog on a lead if asked by a dog warden

● Be in charge of more than four dogs at once

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone breaching the order faces a £100 fixed penalty notice or day in court and fine of up to £1,000.

Read More
Ribble Valley Borough Council consults on contuining controls on dogs in public

The order does not apply to people with sight or hearing loss, or anyone requiring a trained assistance dog.

Andrew Dent, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s head of environmental health, said: “The main purpose of the PSPO is to strike a balance between the needs of people using sports grounds for recreation and leisure and those, including dog walkers, who use them as public open space.

“The PSPO allows us to make people’s lives safer and healthier, and protect and enhance the environmental quality of the borough – two of our key priorities – by putting controls on dogs, particularly fouling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our consultation showed clear support, including from many dog owners, for the continuation of the order.”

Stuart Hirst, chairman of the Ribble Valley Borough Council’s health and housing committee, added: “Public open spaces play an important role in the health and wellbeing of our residents and visitors.

“We want everyone to enjoy themselves in public spaces and this means restricting where dogs can go and when they should be kept on leads.

“The council adopted an order in 2017, after receiving hundreds of complaints about dog fouling each year and spending thousands of pounds disposing of it.

“The order has enabled us to keep the borough clean, safe and healthy, as well as tackle dog fouling and nuisance dog behaviour, and has received widespread public support.”

Related topics:Ribble Valley