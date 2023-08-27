Concern grows for missing woman Emma Fare last seen two days ago in Preston
Lancashire Police are asking the public for their help in locating missing woman Emma Fare who was last seen on Friday evening in Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
A spokesperson for the police said: “We are concerned about the missing 42-year-old who was last seen at about 10.28pm Friday, August 25, on Croft Street, Preston. She is white, 5ft 4, dark brown hair tied back in to a bun. She was last seen wearing a black Parker jacket with a fluffy hood, baby pink/light brown river island cross body bag. Emma has links to Preston.”
If you have any information on where she might be please call 101 quoting log 1556 of August 25th. For immediate sightings call 999.