Concern growing for missing Preston boy last seen a week ago
An appeal has been launched to find a missing 13-year-old boy from Preston.
Thomas Prescott was last seen in Bee lane, Penwortham, on August 25.
The 13-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of medium build with short brown hair.
He was wearing a diamond earring, light grey joggers, black Nike trainers and a black Nike jacket at the time of his disappearance.
Thomas has links to Leyland and Bolton.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Police are concerned for Thomas's welfare and want to make sure he is safe and well."
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call police on 101, quoting log number LC-20210825-1146.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.