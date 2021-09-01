Concern growing for missing Preston boy last seen a week ago

Thomas Prescott was last seen in Bee lane, Penwortham, on August 25.

The 13-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of medium build with short brown hair.

He was wearing a diamond earring, light grey joggers, black Nike trainers and a black Nike jacket at the time of his disappearance.

Thomas Prescott (pictured) is described as 6ft 1in tall, of medium build with short brown hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Thomas has links to Leyland and Bolton.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Police are concerned for Thomas's welfare and want to make sure he is safe and well."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call police on 101, quoting log number LC-20210825-1146.