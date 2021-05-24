Concern growing for missing Burnley man not seen at university for a month

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing Burnley man who has not been seen for "around four weeks".

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:31 pm

Daniel Astin - who is studying at Huddersfield University - was first reported missing on Friday (May 21).

The 31-year-old has not been seen on campus or at his university accommodation for around a month, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Daniel, from Burnley, is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of a heavy build with a shaved head and facial hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Violent Chorley burglar who bit his victim is jailed after DNA breakthrough

Det Insp Simon Reddington, of Kirklees CID, said: "We do have growing concerns for Daniel’s welfare and have been carrying out a number of enquiries in Huddersfield and in Burnley to locate him.

"I would ask Daniel or anyone who may have seen him in recent days to contact us and let us know he is ok."

Anyone who has information about Daniel's whereabouts has been asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting police log number 883 of May 21.

Daniel Astin (pictured) is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, heavily built with a shaven head and facial hair.(Credit: Lancashire Police)

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.