Concern growing for missing Bolton man who has links to Lancashire

Charlie James was last seen when he left his home address in Bolton at around 2.30pm on June 19.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with a shaved head.

Charlie - who has connections to Lancashire, particularly Rishton - was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black Nike shoes, a light grey North Face raincoat/ cagoule, and a small black man bag with white writing.

Charlie James (pictured) is described as a white male, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with a shaved head. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"We are now concerned for Charlie’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have seen Charlie or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting LC-20210621-0234.

