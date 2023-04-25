News you can trust since 1886
Concern for missing 50-year-old Accrington woman who was last seen outside Tesco

Police are looking for a middle-aged woman from Accrington who has been missing since last month.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 25th Apr 2023, 19:48 BST- 1 min read
Have you seen missing Joanne?
Have you seen missing Joanne?

Joanne Neild was last seen outside Tesco in Accrington at the end of March.

She is white, slim, around 5ft 7 and often wears a black leather jacket.

Joanne has brown shoulder length hair, normally worn in a ponytail. She has links to Accrington, Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe and Burnley,

Please call 999 for immediate sightings, or contact 101 with any information - quoting log 0569 of April 11, 2023.

