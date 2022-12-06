Christmas Smiles, a joint initiative by The Base community centre and Wade Hall Community Association, won the most votes and will receive £1,000 from Progress Housing Group’s Community Investment Fund after a Soup Dragon’s Den event. Andrew Andrews, Youth and Community Worker at The Base, which is run by Key Unlocking Futures, said: “On behalf of the children and families we support, we are really grateful for everyone’s votes. Last year, we delivered 582 Christmas Eve bags with new pyjamas, treats, and a gift. It was amazing to see the huge smiles on their faces. These families are struggling, especially with the huge burden the cost of living is creating. For many of these children, it would be the only gift they get, so we are grateful to be able to make a difference.” Taylor, who received a Christmas Eve bag last year, said: “It made me very happy. Thank you.”

The project is looking for donations of new pyjamas for all ages, including teenagers and adults. These can be dropped off at Wade Hall Community Centre, Royal Avenue, Leyland, between 12.30pm and 8pm Monday to Wednesday and Friday, or The Base, Bannister Drive, Leyland, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm, until December 16. Other pitches included Brindle Players wanting funds for their annual panto; Brothers of Charity Reading Group applying for more books and trips out; Find a Friend for Christmas Dinner and Let’s Spend the Day Together, both providing a festive lunch for isolated people; Gift of Hope (IHOPE) asking for funding to give a gift to elderly people who live on their own; and Mediline Supported Living, a care agency based at one of Progress Housing Group’s properties in Wigan, applying for funds to create a sensory room and garden. They will all receive £200 from the Community Investment Fund.

Sam Beattie, Progress Involvement Officer, said: “We are always amazed by the variety of projects and the commitment of the volunteers running them. We wish Andrea and Joan at Christmas Smiles the best of luck in spreading joy this Christmas. We also want to thank Arjo, one of our contractors, who kindly paid for the delicious soup and crumble.”