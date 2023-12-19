The classmates of a young boy diagnosed with brain cancer have created an adorable video to support him as he undergoes treatment.

Patrick, 6, from Croston, was diagnosed with a high-grade malignant brain tumour on Wednesday, August 16.

He endured a six-hour operation following his diagnosis, and now faces months of intensive radiotherapy and chemotherapy across various hospitals.

To support their friend, Patrick's classmates created an adorable video to support him through his treatments at both Liverpool and Manchester Hospitals.

The local community also rallied around him and his family, raising more than £29,000 to help them with any medical bills and additional costs.

Patrick showed no neurological symptoms in the weeks leading up to his diagnosis except for occasional nausea.

As the date of his scan drew closer, Patrick began to grow increasingly tired and lethargic.

Various medical appointments identified the decline in his strength as growing pains or a possible viral infection.

Patrick posing with a Stormtrooper at the fundraiser (Credit: Stuart Laverick Photography)

But when Patrick said he could see two of everything, his family rushed him to A&E immediately.

The medical team requested a CT Scan and found a large tumour in his brain.

Upon finding the tumour, Patrick was sent directly to Alder Hey Children's Hospital and placed under the care of the neurological team.

Within 48 hours, Patrick had surgery which left him with vision issues, a weakened body and severe vomiting.

Approximately 300 people attended the fundraiser, including the Grinch! (Credit: Stuart Laverick Photography)

Hearing about Patrick's story, Marc Huntington and a number of other people from the village decided to dedicate Croston Festive Family Dash to him.

Marc, 45, said: "Last time we did the run it was during lockdown so about 30 people were able to attend.

"When we decided to do it again for Patrick we thought about 40 or 50 people would come.

"In the end we had over 300 people registered to take part in the run."

Residents walked a three mile course around the village during the event (Credit: Stuart Laverick Photography)

Residents walked a three mile course around the village during the event - which took place at 1pm from Croston Sports Club on Saturday, December 16.

The community were also able to take part in a Christmas raffle as well as enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie provided by Booths.

Patrick, who is an avid Star Wars fan, was also able to attend and was escorted to the event in style with his own personal Storm Trooper.

The event raised more than £4,000 to help Patrick and his family.

More than £29,000 has been raised for Patrick and his family (Credit: Croston Festive Family Dash)

A GoFundMe page set up by family friends prior to the run also raised more than £25,000, with over 420 people donating.

"It was really special for the family to see that they live in a community that has got their back," Marc added.

"Because everyone has been so generous, Patrick's parents were really keen that the event was a thank you to them as well.

"It was something for everybody to enjoy."