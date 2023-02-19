News you can trust since 1886
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt says Nicola Bulley private information disclosure “shocking”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt described the disclosure of private information about missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley as "shocking".

By Jon Peake
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 10:22am

She told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: "It's quite shocking. And I think that both the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary are right to raise concerns about this.

"I mean, the first thing I felt was for her family. I mean, it's bad enough having had your loved one go missing, but to have had all the additional drama that's accompanied this very tragic case is horrific.

The search for missing mum of two Nicola Bulley continues
"And I think it it really does grate with a lot of women and we have to put up with all kinds of sexist behaviour in all kinds of settings. And I think to have it play out in this kind of environment is why people are so upset."

Asked whether police displayed sexism in their dealing with the case, Ms Mordaunt said: "I think that they clearly were motivated to try and explain why this case is a complex one. But I think there are serious questions to be asked about why they wanted to reveal particular information."

Lancashire Constabulary came under fire for making Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and peri-menopause symptoms public.

