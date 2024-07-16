Comedy legend Julian Clary announces extra Blackpool tour date due to demand

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:51 BST
Renowned comedian Julian Carey has announced a Spring 2025 extension of his sell-out tour and it is now making a stop in Blackpool.

What is Julian Carey’s latest tour?

The self-proclaimed “renowned homosexual and national trinket”, who was also recently starred in C4’s Taskmaster and the Olivier Award-winning production Jesus Christ Superstar, last month finished a 45 show sold out tour across the UK called ‘'A Fistful Of Clary.’

The tour has a Western theme, with 65-year-old Julian saying: “It was only a matter of time before I eased myself into some chaps.”

Due to popular demand, the comedian and actor has just announced a Spring 2025 extension of his sell-out stand-up show with A Fisftul of Clary now coming to 28 more venues, including one in Lancashire.

What has Julian said about the extension?

Julian said: “Oh no. Do I have to do this? Rylan and I were going to go back-packing in Wales. Sigh.”

When is the extended tour coming to Lancashire?

A Fistful Of Clary will now come to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Wednesday, May 7.

When do tickets go on sale?

Ticketmaster pre-sale starts tomorrow (Wednesday, July 17) and tickets will be on general sale from Thursday July 18.

Tickets are available at julianclary.co.uk or directly from the theatres’ websites.

To book tickets for A Fistful Of Clary at the Blackpool Grand Theatre, you can phone the box office on 01253 290 190 or visit the Grand’s website.

Where else is the extended tour going?

Wednesday, April 30: Isle of Man, Gaiety Theatre

Thursday, May 1: Salford, The Lowry

Friday, May 2: Harrogate, Theatre

Saturday, May 3: Middlesbrough, Town Hall

Tuesday, May 6: Lincoln, Theatre Royal

Wednesday, May 7: Blackpool, Grand Theatre

Friday, May 9: Ipswich, Corn Exchange

Saturday, May 10: High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan

Tuesday, May 13: Swansea, Grand Theatre

Wednesday, May 14: Hereford, Courtyard

Thursday, May 15: Richmond, Theatre

Friday, May 16: Worthing, Pavilion Theatre

Saturday, May 17: London, The London Palladium

Tuesday 20th May 2025 Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Wednesday, May 21 Bury St Edmunds, Theatre Royal

Thursday, May 22: Peterborough, New Theatre

Friday, May 23: Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

Saturday, May 24: Crewe, Lyceum Theatre

Sunday, May 25: York, Grand Opera House

Wednesday, May 28: Exeter, Corn Exchange

Thursday, May 29: Southampton, MAST Mayflower

Friday, May 30: Bexhill On Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

Saturday, May 31: St Albans, Alban Arena

Sunday, June 1: Norwich, Theatre Royal

Wednesday, June 4: Poole, Lighthouse Theatre

Thursday, June 5: Aldershot, Princes Hall

Friday, June 6: Chelmsford, Theatre

Sunday, June 8: Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

