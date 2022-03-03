And Punt is bring his popular Radio Four show The 3rd Degree” quiz show to Lancaster University.

The general knowledge and specialist subject quiz will be airing from the university on Wednesday, March 9.

The shows consists of three academics and three undergraduates on the quiz panel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Steve Punt

The academics include Dr Helen Bruce (Marketing), Cyrille Rollet (French) and Dr Michael Greaney (English Literature). The students include Aiman Al-Shakarchi (Marketing), Joe Liptrot (French) and Erin Craine (English Literature)

The show is recorded before a live audience and the rounds vary between Specialist Subject and General Knowledge, with team questions, quickfire bell-and-buzzer rounds and individual questions.

The aim is to present an intellectually fulfilling and informative quiz.

Doors open at 5.40pm and show will begin at 6pm until approximately 7.30pm in the George Fox Building Lecture Theatre 1.