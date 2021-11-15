Comedian Michael McIntyre coming to Lancashire school to host book signing

The event, which will be hosted in the Croston Theatre at Westholme School, Blackburn, in conjunction with Silverwood Events, will be his only event in the North West.

Laugh along with Michael McIntyre as he lifts the curtain on his life in his long-awaited autobiography "A Funny Life".

The event, hosted by John Gilmore from BBC Radio Lancashire, will be held this Wednesday (November 17th) from 7-30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael McIntyre

In A Funny Life, Michael honestly and hilariously shares the highs and the lows of his rise to the top and desperate attempts to stay there – from his disastrous panel show appearances to his hit TV shows.

Michael, one of The Sunday Times’ top 10 bestsellers, is currently on a national book signing tour. His first book, Life and Laughing, ended with his big break at the 2006 Royal Variety Performance and he has won a BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance and Entertainment Programme.

Tickets are £20, plus a booking fee and include a signed copy of the book.