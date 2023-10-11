Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Burnley Together, staff from Burnley Leisure and Culture, Burnley Council, The Community Grocery, BFC in the Community and Calico Homes will be climbing the stairs of The Calico Group building, Centenary Court on Friday, November 3rd.

At a height of 60 feet, the team will have to climb the stairs 484 times to reach the summit of Mount Everest at 29,030 feet. All the money raised will go towards keeping the Down Town facility running. Run by Burnley Together, Down Town is a community shop in Burnley town centre providing access to discounted food, school uniform, support and guidance services and a community kitchen and café run by Burnley Leisure.

Burnley Together co-ordinator Nicola Larnach at Down Town in Burnley

Nicola Larnach, Burnley Together co-ordinator said: ‘Recently the Community Grocer had its 1000 thmember and to keep the doors open we have to raise £30,000 a year.