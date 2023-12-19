News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Colleagues at former Accessorize store in Burnley hold their first reunion at Icaro Lounge

Colleagues, who became friends after working together at the former Accessorize store in Burnley, have had their first official reunion.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 10:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organised by Kate Sandilands, the friends met for a meal at the Icaro Lounge in Burnley at the weekend. They shared memories of their time working at the popular store in Charter Walk that closed its doors in 2019 and also caught up on their lives, jobs and families now.

Read More
Burnley Nightlife: 34 photos of revellers painting the town festive red at the w...

Former colleague Sarah Moore said: “We were a closeknit group and it really felt like we hadn’t been apart. All of us at the reunion worked at the store for at least five years and it was lovely seeing everyone.”

A second reunion is on the cards for next summer with hopes that more former colleagues will be able to attend.

Related topics:Burnley