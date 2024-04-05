Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 59-year-old singer and TV presenter from Blackpool took to Instagram yesterday to announce that her 23-year-old daughter Ciara is now engaged to her boyfriend, a musician named Maxx Ines, 25.

Ciara is Coleen’s third child - after sons Jake and Shane - with her father being Coleen’s second husband, musician Ray Fensome.

Sharing a picture of her daughter with her new fiance, Coleen wrote: “Well what can I say… I’m so so delighted that @maxxinnes has asked my beautiful girl @ciarafensome to marry him. I love them both sooooo much. Miss them even more! Can’t wait to see them. Off to buy a hat 🤣 x”

Amongst those offering their congratulations in the comments were fellow Loose Women Denise Welch and fellow Blackpool star Hayley Tamaddon, whilst Ciara herself commented: “Love you so much xxxxx”

L: Coleen Nolan with her three children: Shane, Ciara and Jake. R: Ciara Fensome with her fiance, Maxx Ines. Credit: coleen_nolan on Instagram

On her own Instagram story, Ciara revealed that Maxx got down on one knee on a boat while the couple were on holiday in Vietnam and said: "It was like a fairytale and I can't wait to spend forever with you @maxinnes I love you."

However it wasn’t all glamorous and romantic as the 23-year-old then continued: "The man rowing the boat was gagging and spitting the entire time which really added some flare."

Reacting to his sister’s engagement, Shane, who recently joined Coleen on her first solo tour, shared a picture of Ciara and Max on his own Instagram story and wrote: “When your guitarist asks to spend the rest of his life with your sister. FFS [heart emojis]love you both. @ciaradensome @maxinnes”

Coleen has often spoken about how close her and her daughter are and back in January she shared her heartbreak at the fact Ciara was heading off to travel the world with Maxx for an indefinite period of time.

Speaking on Loose Women, Coleen said: “They’ve worked really hard and saved up and I’m so proud of them both and her, but honestly, I just can’t stop crying."