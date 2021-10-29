Coleen Nolan loses two stone after switching her diet - but insists it was never about losing weight - ahead of releasing her new book, Live. Laugh. Love

But the 56-year-old former Nolan Sisters star said her intention wasn’t to lose weight – but to feel healthier.

She said: “I feel much better than I’ve ever felt. I’ve changed my diet and had my teeth done, which I just love.

“I think I’ve probably dropped a couple of stone. I was 16 on top, but now I can get into a 14.

“With trousers, I was an 18-20 before and now it’s more 14-16. The weight loss was just a bonus.

“Me going vegan was never about losing weight.”

Coleen, who has now moved away from the Fylde coast, also opened up about her love life with her new partner, saying candidly: “Who knew that I was still alive down there.

“I thought it was dead and gone and buried.”

She added: “He’s just a lovely, lovely man.

“He’s kind, he’s romantic. He’s all the things I’ve been looking for really.”

Coleen’s new book, Live. Laugh. Love. is out tomorrow.